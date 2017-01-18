Apache and Chinook helicopters from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance), sit on the flight line at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 08:45
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
This work, U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line [Image 1 of 2], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
