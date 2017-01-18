(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line

    U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Apache and Chinook helicopters from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance), sit on the flight line at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 08:45
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line [Image 1 of 2], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line
    U.S. Army helicopters on the flight line

