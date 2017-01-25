USS Green Bay begins patrol

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) Landing craft utility (LCU) 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, approaches the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an ammunition onload. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

