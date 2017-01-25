SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Manuel Brown and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Amado Banos Derrickson stand watch on the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a sea and anchor evolution. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
This work, USS Green Bay begins patrol [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
