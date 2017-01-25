SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 04:52
|Photo ID:
|3122588
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-JH293-060
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|940.52 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay begins patrol [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT