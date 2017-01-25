USS Green Bay begins patrol

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Anthony Rodriguez relays messages via sound powered telephone while standing watch in the pilot house aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a sea and anchor evolution. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

