    All about sports: Marine coaches MCAS Miramar’s youth [Image 3 of 3]

    All about sports: Marine coaches MCAS Miramar’s youth

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Liah Kitchen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Lance Cpl. Daphne Patterson, a youth sports coach and weather forecaster with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, speaks with her soccer players, during a fall soccer game in 2016 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. Despite working long hours as a forecaster, Patterson enjoys volunteering in her free time as a coach at the MCAS Miramar Youth and Teen Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Lara/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

