Lance Cpl. Daphne Patterson, a youth sports coach and weather forecaster with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, poses for a photo at Mills Park aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Jan. 19. Despite working long hours as a forecaster, Patterson enjoys volunteering in her free time as a coach at the MCAS Miramar Youth and Teen Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 20:22
|Photo ID:
|3121256
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-EH415-001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All about sports: Marine coaches MCAS Miramar’s youth [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
