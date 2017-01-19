All about sports: Marine coaches MCAS Miramar’s youth

Lance Cpl. Daphne Patterson, a youth sports coach and weather forecaster with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, poses for a photo at Mills Park aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Jan. 19. Despite working long hours as a forecaster, Patterson enjoys volunteering in her free time as a coach at the MCAS Miramar Youth and Teen Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung/Released)

