    Coast Guard Academy cadets learn blacksmithing techniques [Image 1 of 8]

    MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    MYSTIC, Conn. -- Civil engineering and naval architecture majors from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy learn basic blacksmithing techniques at the Mystic Seaport Shipsmith Shop April 18, 2016. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 16:36
    Photo ID: 3121093
    VIRIN: 160418-G-MR731-1005
    Resolution: 2812x1872
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MYSTIC, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Academy cadets learn blacksmithing techniques [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard Academy

