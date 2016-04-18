MYSTIC, Conn. -- Civil engineering and naval architecture majors from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy learn basic blacksmithing techniques at the Mystic Seaport Shipsmith Shop April 18, 2016. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3121091
|VIRIN:
|160418-G-MR731-1008
|Resolution:
|2448x1629
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MYSTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Academy cadets learn blacksmithing techniques [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
