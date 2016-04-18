Coast Guard Academy cadets learn blacksmithing techniques

MYSTIC, Conn. -- Civil engineering and naval architecture majors from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy learn basic blacksmithing techniques at the Mystic Seaport Shipsmith Shop April 18, 2016. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.

