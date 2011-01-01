PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE Colo. – 1st Lt. Marvin Mays, 13th Space Warning Squadron, flight commander of operations, on the drill field immediately after being awarded his Master Military Training Instructor blue rope as a staff sergeant in May of 2011 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The blue rope is awarded to MTIs in the top 10 percent of MTI classes and is an honor and distinction that he’s very proud of. (Courtesy photo provided by 1st Lt. Mays.)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1902
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:39
|Photo ID:
|3120954
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-O3755-002
|Resolution:
|960x584
|Size:
|138.34 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From black knight to space knight [Image 1 of 2], by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From Black Knight to Space Knight
LEAVE A COMMENT