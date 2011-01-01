(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From black knight to space knight [Image 1 of 2]

    From black knight to space knight

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1902

    Photo by Richard Kotecki 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE Colo. – 1st Lt. Marvin Mays, 13th Space Warning Squadron, flight commander of operations, on the drill field immediately after being awarded his Master Military Training Instructor blue rope as a staff sergeant in May of 2011 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. The blue rope is awarded to MTIs in the top 10 percent of MTI classes and is an honor and distinction that he’s very proud of. (Courtesy photo provided by 1st Lt. Mays.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From black knight to space knight [Image 1 of 2], by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Black Knight to Space Knight

    Rugby

