    From black knight to space knight [Image 2 of 2]

    From black knight to space knight

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Richard Kotecki 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- 1st Lt. Marvin Mays, 13th Space Warning Squadron, flight commander of operations, tries to break a tackle during a rugby match in March of 2014. Mays, then a second lieutenant played for the USAF Rugby team in the 2009-2011 seasons, winning several championships and flying to Australia to play and win against the Australian Royal Air Force Rugby team. (Courtesy photo provided by 1st Lt. Mays.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From black knight to space knight [Image 1 of 2], by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    From Black Knight to Space Knight

    Rugby

