PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- 1st Lt. Marvin Mays, 13th Space Warning Squadron, flight commander of operations, tries to break a tackle during a rugby match in March of 2014. Mays, then a second lieutenant played for the USAF Rugby team in the 2009-2011 seasons, winning several championships and flying to Australia to play and win against the Australian Royal Air Force Rugby team. (Courtesy photo provided by 1st Lt. Mays.)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:39
|Photo ID:
|3120953
|VIRIN:
|100111-F-O3755-001
|Resolution:
|640x639
|Size:
|116.63 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From black knight to space knight [Image 1 of 2], by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From Black Knight to Space Knight
