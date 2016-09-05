(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Company Commanders train Academy cadets [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Company Commanders train Academy cadets

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy participate in a week-long training course with Cape May Recruit Company Commanders during 100th Week, May 9, 2016. These cadets will become the command cadre for the incoming Class of 2020. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120937
    VIRIN: 160509-G-MR731-253
    Resolution: 2883x1919
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Company Commanders train Academy cadets [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Company Commanders train Academy cadets
    Coast Guard Academy hosts USO fashion show
    Coast Guard Academy cadet performs at talent show
    Coast Guard Academy cadet performs at talent show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT