    Coast Guard Academy hosts USO fashion show [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Academy hosts USO fashion show

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The USO present Operation That's My Dress at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy April 23, 2016. The event includes a fashion show with models showcasing evening and formal wear by world class designers and entertainment by the USO Show Troupe. The USO then provides thousands of new gowns and dresses to female service members and spouses from international fashion designer Sherri Hill, among other notable designers in the fashion world. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120935
    VIRIN: 160423-G-MR731-171
    Resolution: 2551x1629
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Academy hosts USO fashion show [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

