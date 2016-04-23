NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The USO present Operation That's My Dress at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy April 23, 2016. The event includes a fashion show with models showcasing evening and formal wear by world class designers and entertainment by the USO Show Troupe. The USO then provides thousands of new gowns and dresses to female service members and spouses from international fashion designer Sherri Hill, among other notable designers in the fashion world. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.
This work, Coast Guard Academy hosts USO fashion show [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
