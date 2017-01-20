Jaimee Diaz, Force Fitness Bar day manager, blends a protein smoothie for a customer at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 20, 2017. The Institute of Medicine recommends adults 19 years of age and older get 10 percent to 35 percent of their daily calories from protein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:09 Photo ID: 3120687 VIRIN: 170120-F-XF990-0003 Resolution: 5122x3658 Size: 1.74 MB Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.