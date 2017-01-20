(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet [Image 1 of 2]

    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Jaimee Diaz, Force Fitness Bar day manager, blends a protein smoothie for a customer at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 20, 2017. The Institute of Medicine recommends adults 19 years of age and older get 10 percent to 35 percent of their daily calories from protein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)

    This work, Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet
    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet

    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet

    • LEAVE A COMMENT