Jaimee Diaz, Force Fitness Bar day manager, blends a protein smoothie for a customer at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 20, 2017. The Institute of Medicine recommends adults 19 years of age and older get 10 percent to 35 percent of their daily calories from protein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:09
|Photo ID:
|3120687
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-XF990-0003
|Resolution:
|5122x3658
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet
LEAVE A COMMENT