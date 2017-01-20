(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Reginald Creech, Force Fitness Bar customer, receives a protein smoothie following a workout at the Rambler Fitness Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 20, 2017. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), the amount of a nutrient an individual needs to meet basic nutritional requirements, suggests that protein is more effective if consumption is spaced out over the day’s meals and snacks, rather than loading up during any one meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get wheysted: Simple ways to add protein to your diet [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

