A2D2: Volunteering can save lives

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Louis Catiller, 2017 Airmen Against Drunk Driving vice president, delivers a safety brief to the volunteers for the night at the Eclipse Cyber Café on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2017. A2D2 is a private organization that provides safe rides home to anyone who lives or works on Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB or Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

