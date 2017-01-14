A2D2: Volunteering can save lives

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Kimberly O’Neill, Airmen Against Drunk Driving volunteer, waits for her hot drink at the Eclipse Cyber Café on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., from Sam Anderson, café barista, Jan. 14, 2017. Every weekend, military and civilians from around base go to the café for free drinks and to volunteer for free service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

