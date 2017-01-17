(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ACC Staff Assistance Visit helps uphold airfield standards [Image 1 of 2]

    ACC Staff Assistance Visit helps uphold airfield standards

    HONDURAS

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the Air Combat Command Staff Assistance Visit team take a tour of the Soto Cano airfield. The SAV team conducted an airfield compliance assessment at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 17-20.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    ACC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Staff Assistance Visit

