Chief Master Sgt. Scott Sojak, Air Combat Command Air Traffic Control functional manager, reviews an example of a flight schedule at the Soto Cano Airfield Control Tower, Jan. 18. Sojak was part of a Staff Assistance Visit team who conducted an airfield compliance assessment at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 17-20.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 10:31
|Photo ID:
|3120528
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-OD508-004
|Resolution:
|1900x1357
|Size:
|423.04 KB
|Location:
|HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC Staff Assistance Visit [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
