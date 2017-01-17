ACC Staff Assistance Visit

Chief Master Sgt. Scott Sojak, Air Combat Command Air Traffic Control functional manager, reviews an example of a flight schedule at the Soto Cano Airfield Control Tower, Jan. 18. Sojak was part of a Staff Assistance Visit team who conducted an airfield compliance assessment at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 17-20.

