US. Army Gen. Robert B. Brown; Commanding General of US. Army. Pacific; greets soldiers at the National Training Center; Ft. Irwin; CA.; Jan. 19; 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough; realistic; Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers; Civilians; and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spandau/Released)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US