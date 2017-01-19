(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Training Center [Image 6 of 21]

    National Training Center

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Spandau 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    US Army Soldiers from 1/25th Infantry Division man Stryker Assault Vehicle at the Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 18, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spandau/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 09:01
    Photo ID: 3120411
    VIRIN: 120118-A-TX665-020
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Training Center [Image 1 of 21], by SGT Michael Spandau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    security
    command
    combat
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    vehicle
    Stryker
    Black Hawk
    armor
    camera
    Irwin
    Tactical operation center
    TOC
    25th
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    Infantry
    Aviation
    UH-60
    stryker brigade
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA

