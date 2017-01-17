(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training exercise with M4A1 rifles [Image 2 of 12]

    Training exercise with M4A1 rifles

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a training exercise with M4A1 rifles at the 7th
    Army Joint Multinational Training Command’s Range 102 Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017.
    (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training exercise with M4A1 rifles [Image 1 of 12], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

