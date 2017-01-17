U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a training exercise with M4A1 rifles at the 7th
Army Joint Multinational Training Command’s Range 102 Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017.
(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 04:14
|Photo ID:
|3120107
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-EO786-051
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, Training exercise with M4A1 rifles [Image 1 of 12], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
