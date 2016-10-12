World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

Traditional " wallnut throw " from the balcony of city hall during the World War2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016.

Nuts: Answer of General Anthony McAulifte to the German demand for surrender after the encirclement of American troops.

Throwing participants: General Curtis M. Scaparrotti (Supreme Commander Allied Europe), Ms. Denise Bauer (Ambassador of U.S. America in Belgium), Benoit Lutgen (Mayor of Bastogne), and WW2 American veteran Everett G. Andrew, Robert Izumi, Vince Speranza (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

