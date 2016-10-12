U.S. veteran Robert Izumi, assigned to 101st Airborne, participates in the parade during the World War2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016. Robert fought against the German offensive during the winter 44-45 (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

Date Taken: 12.10.2016
Location: BASTOGNE MEMORIAL, WLX, BE
This work, World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.