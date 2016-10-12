(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne [Image 8 of 25]

    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

    BASTOGNE MEMORIAL, WLX, BELGIUM

    12.10.2016

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. veteran Robert Izumi, assigned to 101st Airborne, participates in the parade during the World War2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016. Robert fought against the German offensive during the winter 44-45 (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 04:54
    Photo ID: 3120113
    VIRIN: 161210-A-RX599-0128
    Resolution: 5244x7795
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE MEMORIAL, WLX, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne [Image 1 of 25], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne
    World War 2 Battle of the Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Memorial Ceremony
    Europe
    Belgium
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    Luxembourg
    World War II
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Nuts
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Wallonia
    Pascal Demeuldre
    7th ATC
    Battaille des Ardennes
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT