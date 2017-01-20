Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

Maj. Jonathan Vogel, the 28th Bomb Wing commander’s executive officer, watches as a B-1 bomber takes to the sky at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017. Five B-1’s flew to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to participate in Red Flag – a joint exercise training aircrew and pilots from across the world in air-to-air combat.

