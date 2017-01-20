(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 2]

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Knechtel 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jonathan Vogel, the 28th Bomb Wing commander’s executive officer, watches as a B-1 bomber takes to the sky at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017. Five B-1’s flew to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to participate in Red Flag – a joint exercise training aircrew and pilots from across the world in air-to-air combat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:52
    Photo ID: 3117382
    VIRIN: 170120-F-SE307-111
    Resolution: 3161x2123
    Size: 735.04 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1
    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    Exercise
    AFGSC
    37th Bomber Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT