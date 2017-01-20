Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

A B-1 bomber takes off at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017. One of five B-1’s involved, the aircraft will take part in Red Fag – a joint exercise training aircrew and pilots across the world in air-to-air combat.

