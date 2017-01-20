(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Knechtel 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1 bomber takes off at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017. One of five B-1’s involved, the aircraft will take part in Red Fag – a joint exercise training aircrew and pilots across the world in air-to-air combat.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:53
    Photo ID: 3117380
    VIRIN: 170120-F-SE307-100
    Resolution: 4176x2199
    Size: 492.9 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    Exercise
    AFGSC
    37th Bomber Squadron

