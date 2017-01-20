U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, participate in a grappling competition during their semi-annual field event, the Spartan Cup, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. MWCS-28 conducts the Spartan Cup to raise morale and improve unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3117292
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-CJ052-0378
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.53 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
This work, MWCS-28 Spartan Cup [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
