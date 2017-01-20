(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWCS-28 Spartan Cup [Image 4 of 5]

    MWCS-28 Spartan Cup

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Ford 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, conduct a squadron run during their semi-annual field event, the Spartan Cup, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. MWCS-28 conducts the Spartan Cup to raise morale and improve unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3117288
    VIRIN: 170120-M-CJ052-0039
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWCS-28 Spartan Cup [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Ford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd MAW
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MWCS-28
    Marine Wing Communication Squadron 28
    Spartan Cup

