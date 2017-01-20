MWCS-28 Spartan Cup

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, conduct a squadron run during their semi-annual field event, the Spartan Cup, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. MWCS-28 conducts the Spartan Cup to raise morale and improve unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)

