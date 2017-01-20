Members of the U.S. Army march along Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis)

