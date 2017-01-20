(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 23]

    Inaugural Parade

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Walter Reeves 

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    Members of the U.S. Army march along Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3117273
    VIRIN: 170120-A-XN974-0818
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 23], by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Washington
    D.C.
    USA
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

