    Vehicles on display [Image 1 of 2]

    Vehicles on display

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2016

    Photo by Cathy Segal 

    TACOM Life Cycle Management Command

    Parking lots at the Detroit Arsenal were cleared Sept. 20, 2016, so employees could show off more than 125 vintage and contemporary military, commercial and private vehicles and motorcycles during Cruisin' at the D. Vintage military entries included WWII- and Vietnam-era Jeeps, a 1952 Dodge M37 truck, and a 1981 armored personnel carrier. Contemporary military vehicles included the Bradley and Abrams; and mine-resistant, armored-protective vehicles, known as MRAPs. Arsenal workers provided the majority of the vehicles on display. Private vehicles ranged from a 1947 Buick Roadmaster, 1949 Packard and 1957 Ford Thunderbird to a slew of Corvettes starting from 1959, a 1981 DeLorean, a 1986 Ferrari, and a variety of other makes and models representing the past several decades.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:48
    Photo ID: 3116664
    VIRIN: 160920-A-AM785-079
    Resolution: 3000x4496
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicles on display [Image 1 of 2], by Cathy Segal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vehicles on display
    Vintage military vehicles

    TAGS

    Cruisin' at the D
    vintage and contemporary military
    commercial and private vehicles and motorcycles

