Parking lots at the Detroit Arsenal were cleared Sept. 20, 2016, so employees could show off more than 125 vintage and contemporary military, commercial and private vehicles and motorcycles during Cruisin' at the D. Vintage military entries included WWII- and Vietnam-era Jeeps, a 1952 Dodge M37 truck, and a 1981 armored personnel carrier. Contemporary military vehicles included the Bradley and Abrams; and mine-resistant, armored-protective vehicles, known as MRAPs. Arsenal workers provided the majority of the vehicles on display. Private vehicles ranged from a 1947 Buick Roadmaster, 1949 Packard and 1957 Ford Thunderbird to a slew of Corvettes starting from 1959, a 1981 DeLorean, a 1986 Ferrari, and a variety of other makes and models representing the past several decades.

