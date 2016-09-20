Vintage military vehicles cruise the Detroit Arsenal's streets Sept. 20, 2016 during Cruisin' at the D.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3116657
|VIRIN:
|160920-A-AM785-023
|Resolution:
|3873x2352
|Size:
|394.17 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vintage military vehicles [Image 1 of 2], by Cathy Segal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Military, private and commercial vehicles cruise the Detroit Arsenal
LEAVE A COMMENT