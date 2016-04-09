(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Candlelight Vigil for 1-149AVN [Image 1 of 32]

    Candlelight Vigil for 1-149AVN

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Hundreds gather on Jan. 14, at Ellington Field in Houston Texas, for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of CW3 Dustin Lee Mortenson and CW2 Lucas Lowe, pilots with the 1-149Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, who died when thier AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed Dec. 28, 2016 in Galveston Bay.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:27
    Photo ID: 3116623
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-QJ273-188
    Resolution: 3548x2699
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Candlelight Vigil for 1-149AVN [Image 1 of 32], by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Helicopter crash
    AH-64 Apache
    Apache
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade
    36th CAB
    Ellington Field
    1-149
    Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
    149

