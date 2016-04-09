Hundreds gather on Jan. 14, at Ellington Field in Houston Texas, for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of CW3 Dustin Lee Mortenson and CW2 Lucas Lowe, pilots with the 1-149Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, who died when thier AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed Dec. 28, 2016 in Galveston Bay.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:27
|Photo ID:
|3116619
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-QJ273-180
|Resolution:
|3285x1710
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Candlelight Vigil for 1-149AVN [Image 1 of 32], by SGT Michael Fitzpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
