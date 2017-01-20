Sgt. Phuc Tran, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, picks up a rocket wrench, a tool used to take the fuses off of explosives, while wearing a bomb suit in the well deck of USS Bataan Jan. 20, 2017. After inquiring about explosive ordnance disposal, the EOD team members attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit provided basic information as well as hands-on training to include trying on the 80lb, Kevlar reinforced bomb suit followed by exercises to test his fitness level and dexterity.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:27 Photo ID: 3116239 VIRIN: 170120-M-EO036-072 Resolution: 4800x3840 Size: 1.67 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From bolts to bombs [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Brianna Gaudi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.