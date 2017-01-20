(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From bolts to bombs [Image 2 of 3]

    From bolts to bombs

    AT SEA

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brianna Gaudi 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Sgt. Phuc Tran, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, puts on a bomb suit assisted by Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the well deck of USS Bataan Jan. 20, 2017. After inquiring about EOD, the team provided basic information as well as hands-on training to include trying on the 80lb, Kevlar-reinforced bomb suit followed by exercises to test his fitness level and dexterity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:25
    Photo ID: 3116236
    VIRIN: 170120-M-EO036-066
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From bolts to bombs [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Brianna Gaudi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    From bolts to bombs
    From bolts to bombs
    From bolts to bombs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    Composite Unit Training Exercise
    24th MEU
    EOD
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365
    VMM 365

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT