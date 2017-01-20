Sgt. Phuc Tran, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, puts on a bomb suit assisted by Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the well deck of USS Bataan Jan. 20, 2017. After inquiring about EOD, the team provided basic information as well as hands-on training to include trying on the 80lb, Kevlar-reinforced bomb suit followed by exercises to test his fitness level and dexterity.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 09:25
|Photo ID:
|3116236
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-EO036-066
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From bolts to bombs [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Brianna Gaudi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
