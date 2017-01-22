KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Members of the 773rd Civil Support Team demonstrate decontamination procedures at Daenner Kaserne, Jan. 22, 2017. The demonstration took place during a visit by Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command to the 7th Mission Support Command and its downtrace units. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 03:45 Photo ID: 3115992 VIRIN: 170122-A-NP785-008 Resolution: 4896x3264 Size: 4.36 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARC CG: Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.