    USARC CG: Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible [Image 6 of 10]

    USARC CG: Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    7th Mission Support Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, participates in a decontamination demonstration with Soldiers from the 773rd Civil Support Team at Daenner Kaserne, Jan. 22, 2017. The demonstration took place during a visit to the 7th Mission Support Command and its downtrace units. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 03:45
    Photo ID: 3115989
    VIRIN: 170122-A-NP785-009
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC CG: Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible [Image 1 of 10], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARC CG: Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    Brig. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth
    Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey

