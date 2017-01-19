(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTC 17-03

    NTC 17-03

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Young 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army SPC Blake Harmeling, 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to work on his vehicle during the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 19, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Jason A. Young / Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 18:18
    Photo ID: 3115349
    VIRIN: 170119-A-IN286-004
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Jason Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Irwin
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA
    NTCAK2017

