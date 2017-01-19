U.S. Army SPC Blake Harmeling, 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to work on his vehicle during the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 19, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Jason A. Young / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 18:18 Photo ID: 3115347 VIRIN: 170119-A-IN286-003 Resolution: 3264x4896 Size: 4.64 MB Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Jason Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.