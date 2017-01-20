Military provides presidential escort at 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), march during the pass in review at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

