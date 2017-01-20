(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military provides presidential escort at 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 14]

    Military provides presidential escort at 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), march during the pass in review at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 01:03
    Photo ID: 3114663
    VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1563
    Resolution: 4212x3065
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military provides presidential escort at 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    POTUS
    ceremonial
    military band
    soldiers
    USA
    Army
    The Old Guard
    presidential escort
    Fife and Drum
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

