    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 12]

    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein converses with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, while waiting for the inaugural parade to begin during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 00:40
    Photo ID: 3114638
    VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1740
    Resolution: 3806x2801
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

