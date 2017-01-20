Secretary of Defense James Mattis greets the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their wives at the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 00:40 Photo ID: 3114636 VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1698 Resolution: 3561x2366 Size: 5.28 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.