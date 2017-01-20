(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 12]

    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis greets the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their wives at the White House reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 00:40
    Photo ID: 3114636
    VIRIN: 170120-D-NA975-1698
    Resolution: 3561x2366
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Military leaders support 58th Presidential Inauguration

