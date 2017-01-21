(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OPERATION STRONG GUARDIAN [Image 1 of 7]

    OPERATION STRONG GUARDIAN

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    DC National Guard

    Members of the D. C. National Guard support local law enforcement agencies in traffic control and crowd management during the Women’s March Jan. 21, 2017. More than 150,000 participants from across the nation are expected at the event. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco, JTF-DC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3114109
    VIRIN: 170121-Z-AD887-010
    Resolution: 2400x1800
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPERATION STRONG GUARDIAN [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    protesters
    D.C. National Guard
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    PI58
    Women's March

