OPERATION STRONG GUARDIAN

Members of the D. C. National Guard support local law enforcement agencies in traffic control and crowd management during the Women’s March Jan. 21, 2017. More than 150,000 participants from across the nation are expected at the event. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco, JTF-DC)

