Citizen Soldiers of the Joint Task Force District of Columbia, Joint Incident Site Communications Capability System Task Force, stand ready to serve, Jan. 19, 2017. The JISCC has the ability to provide Internet, Wi-Fi and video telecommunication during disasters, emergencies and other situations where those services are not available and was installed to support state government, local authorities and the military during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco, JTF-DC)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 This work, Joint Incident Site Communication Capability, by SSG Wilma Orozco Fanfán, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.