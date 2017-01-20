(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Incident Site Communication Capability

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco Fanfán 

    DC National Guard

    Citizen Soldiers of the Joint Task Force District of Columbia, Joint Incident Site Communications Capability System Task Force, stand ready to serve, Jan. 19, 2017. The JISCC has the ability to provide Internet, Wi-Fi and video telecommunication during disasters, emergencies and other situations where those services are not available and was installed to support state government, local authorities and the military during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco, JTF-DC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:09
    Photo ID: 3114073
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-AD887-005
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Incident Site Communication Capability, by SSG Wilma Orozco Fanfán, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    58TH Presidential Inauguration

