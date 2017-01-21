(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Woman’s March on Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 4]

    Woman’s March on Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    DC National Guard

    Spc Geoffrey Adams, military police specialist from the 273rd Military Police Washington D.C. National Guard directs protestors in route to the Woman's March on D.C. Jan. 21, 2017. The Capital Mall area was the starting point of the march, hundreds of thousands of people attended. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:10
    Photo ID: 3113868
    VIRIN: 170121-Z-IT216-125
    Resolution: 5700x3900
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman’s March on Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    273rd Military Police
    Woman's March on D.C.
    Capital Mall area

