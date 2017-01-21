Woman’s March on Washington D.C.

Spc Geoffrey Adams, military police specialist from the 273rd Military Police Washington D.C. National Guard directs protestors in route to the Woman's March on D.C. Jan. 21, 2017. The Capital Mall area was the starting point of the march, hundreds of thousands of people attended. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

