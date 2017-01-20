(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump, Pence families attend Liberty Ball

    Trump, Pence families attend Liberty Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Gibson 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families dance during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The newly-appointed commander in chief was welcomed by a joint-service Color Guard and the U.S. Air Force Band. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:43
    Photo ID: 3113277
    VIRIN: 170120-D-SP731-064
    Resolution: 4799x2804
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Pence families attend Liberty Ball [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alyssa Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ball
    Air Force Band
    Color Guard
    inauguration
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    AF Band
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Liberty Ball
    Inauguration Ball

