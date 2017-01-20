Trump, Pence families attend Liberty Ball

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families dance during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The newly-appointed commander in chief was welcomed by a joint-service Color Guard and the U.S. Air Force Band. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson)

