President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join the Liberty Ball celebration and thousands of attendees at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Upon his entry, Trump was greeted by the U.S. Air Force Band's rendition of "Hail to the Chief." More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:43 Photo ID: 3113271 VIRIN: 170120-D-SP731-001 Resolution: 4586x3011 Size: 1.14 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trump, Pence families attend Liberty Ball [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alyssa Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.